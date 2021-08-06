Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $84.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.