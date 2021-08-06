Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

OXLC opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917 in the last three months.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.