OWNDATA (OWN) Market Cap Tops $852,148.11

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 75.8% against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $852,148.11 and approximately $10.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00429186 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001198 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.42 or 0.00782998 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars.

