Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,565. Owl Rock Capital has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,899,561.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,082,400 shares of company stock worth $15,737,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

