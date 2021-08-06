Ovintiv (OVV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ovintiv (TSE: OVV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2021 – Ovintiv had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Ovintiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new C$42.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Ovintiv had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$37.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:OVV traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.57. 64,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$40.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -3.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

