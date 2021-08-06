Ovintiv (OVV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ovintiv (TSE: OVV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/29/2021 – Ovintiv had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Ovintiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new C$42.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Ovintiv had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$37.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TSE:OVV traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.57. 64,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$40.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -3.84%.
