Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Buys $130,866.30 in Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katherine Lucas Minyard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $25.74. 55,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,684. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

