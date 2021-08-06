Outfitter Financial LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,375.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,468.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

