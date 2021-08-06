Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.52

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.52 and last traded at $53.48, with a volume of 125944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

Several analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 18.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

