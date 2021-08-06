Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.890-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.41. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

