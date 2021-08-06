OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $521,000 Position in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at $98,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switchback II during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Switchback II alerts:

Shares of Switchback II stock remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. Switchback II Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Switchback II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switchback II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.