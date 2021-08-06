OTA Financial Group L.P. Sells 58,012 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58,012 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund comprises about 1.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,457,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 179,973 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 25,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NML stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 135,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,662. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

