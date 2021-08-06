OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,601 Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 464,258 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 120.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 365,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CADE stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

