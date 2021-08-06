OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Brookfield Property REIT makes up approximately 0.8% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Property REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT stock remained flat at $$18.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,382,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $710.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

