OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 29,877 Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZGYH. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yunhong International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yunhong International during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Yunhong International by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,092 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Yunhong International by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Yunhong International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGYH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. Yunhong International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

