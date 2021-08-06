OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys New Holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.11% of Yucaipa Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yucaipa Acquisition by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YAC remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,175. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

