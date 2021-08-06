OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of OSI Systems worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

OSIS stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.29. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

