OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $67.69, with a volume of 2094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

