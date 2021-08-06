Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

ORTIF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

