Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

