Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ORA stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.
