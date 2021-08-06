Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up to $17.37

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $18.52. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 730 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.