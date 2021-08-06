Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,939 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after acquiring an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after acquiring an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after acquiring an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

