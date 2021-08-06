Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 24,160 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,160 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.15.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.