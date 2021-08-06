Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 16,570 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

