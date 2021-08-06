Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

BX stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,503,474 shares of company stock worth $219,581,346. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

