Oppenheimer Trims EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price to $45.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

EverQuote stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,138 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

