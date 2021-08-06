Oppenheimer Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $500.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $457.27 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 77.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.