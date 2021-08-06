Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $114.65 on Thursday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,953. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Woodward by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

