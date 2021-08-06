Oppenheimer Cuts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $15.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,176.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 335,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 233,003 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.