Oppenheimer Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.21%.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $987.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 230.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Denny’s by 231.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Denny’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Denny’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.