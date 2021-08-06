Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.50 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.83. 80,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,061. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $610.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

