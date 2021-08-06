Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $52.34. 60,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,057. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.40. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,342,000 after acquiring an additional 373,022 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

