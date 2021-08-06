Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Up 5.7% After Strong Earnings

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $75.19. 861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 349,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.12.

The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.24.

About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.