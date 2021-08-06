Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $81.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. 1,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.