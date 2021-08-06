ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.54.

ON opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

