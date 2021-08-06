Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,184. Olympus has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

