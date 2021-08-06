Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $22.63.

