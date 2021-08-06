Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 127.1% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 155,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. 762,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,958,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $269.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

