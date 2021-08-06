Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.18. 372,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,847,176. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $321.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.