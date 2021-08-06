Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Simon Property Group by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

