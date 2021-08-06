Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.45 on Friday, hitting $538.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,062. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

