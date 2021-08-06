Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 3,817 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $5,707,000. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $19,008,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE TNL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. 10,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

