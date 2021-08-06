Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $281.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ODFL. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $272.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

