Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.37

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $2.43 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00147101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,282.83 or 0.99909453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.77 or 0.00835260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.