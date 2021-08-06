Oddo Bhf Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to “Outperform”

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $340.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.21.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $281.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.92. Square has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 247.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Square by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Square by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.