Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.61. 15,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,620. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

