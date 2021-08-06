OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCINF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OCINF opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58. OCI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

