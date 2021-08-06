Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 6,554 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for about 2.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 0.43% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $38,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.27. 3,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,429.40 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

