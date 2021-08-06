Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $47.36 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $47,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.84. The stock had a trading volume of 165,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,451. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $191.72 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.