Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $2.53 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.91. 924,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,511,023. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

