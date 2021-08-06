Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.73 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. 761,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

